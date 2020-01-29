Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $11.00 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $775.62 million and $464.12 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, ZB.COM, Bitbns and BitForex. During the last week, Neo has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, TDAX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Binance, CoinBene, Koinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitinka, Bitbns, OKEx, DragonEX, OTCBTC, COSS, Huobi, Exrates, Coinnest, Tidebit, Cryptopia, LBank, BitForex, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, BigONE, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Liquid, Coinrail, BitMart, Allcoin, Bibox, Livecoin, Upbit, Ovis, BCEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

