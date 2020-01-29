Nerva (XNV) One Day Volume Tops $4,552.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Nerva has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $307,397.00 and $4,552.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

