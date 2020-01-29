Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $85.41 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $85.41 million and $5.37 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 26,298,209,863 coins and its circulating supply is 13,148,197,155 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

