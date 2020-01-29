Nestree Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $54,142.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047268 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00068811 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,313.23 or 0.99903412 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040887 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

