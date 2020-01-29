Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 6% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $275,855.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003722 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,448,916 coins and its circulating supply is 20,334,214 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

