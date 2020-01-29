Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 4.7% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,200,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

