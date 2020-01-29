Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.16. 7,585,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,377,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.28.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

