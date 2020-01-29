Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $15,967.00 and $2,870.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

