Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Short Interest Update

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.23. 780,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,138. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 607.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

