Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Cap Reaches $81,544.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $81,544.00 and $23,872.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.87 or 0.05608516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

