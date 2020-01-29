Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Share Price

Press coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTIV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

