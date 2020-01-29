Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.58. 30,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nevro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.