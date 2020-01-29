Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Svb Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NVRO traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $139.78. 16,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,140,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $26,818,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nevro by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

