New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) Insider Acquires £15,760.98 in Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard bought 33,534 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £15,760.98 ($20,732.68).

Michael David Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Century AIM VCT2 alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Michael David Barnard purchased 1,100 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £517 ($680.08).

On Monday, January 13th, Michael David Barnard acquired 12,766 shares of New Century AIM VCT2 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,127.68 ($8,060.62).

Shares of LON NCA2 traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 33,534 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. New Century AIM VCT2 plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.82). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.34.

About New Century AIM VCT2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.