New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

New York Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 4,590,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

