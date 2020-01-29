New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,365,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,788. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

