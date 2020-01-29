New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $11.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NYCB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,708. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

