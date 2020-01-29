Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 505.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 361,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,201. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

