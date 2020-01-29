Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $187,462,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $14,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $7,386,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $6,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

