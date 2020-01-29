Nexo (NEXO) Trading Up 29.4% This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Bitbns. Nexo has a market cap of $76.23 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Allbit, Hotbit, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, Mercatox, DDEX, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

