Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.04. 5,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,108. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.