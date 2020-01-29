NEXT Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $27.67 million and $212,819.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00639434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

