NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

