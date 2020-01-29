NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.24. 798,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

