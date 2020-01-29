NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NYSE NEE opened at $265.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

