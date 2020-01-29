Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $139.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $141.83 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $542.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.60 million to $544.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $565.82 million, with estimates ranging from $558.63 million to $571.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $954.02 million, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

