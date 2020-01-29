NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

Equities research analysts at BWS Financial started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WFTLF opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

