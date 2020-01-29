NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-391 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.94 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 377,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. NIC has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.