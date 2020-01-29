NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-$391.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.38 million.NIC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 377,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,629. NIC has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.