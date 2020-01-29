Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,101 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. 164,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

