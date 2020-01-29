NIX (NIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,921.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, NIX has traded up 24% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $95,921.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,391.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.01885398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.04093478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00645470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00130347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00747274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009655 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00671265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

