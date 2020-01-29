NKN (NKN) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One NKN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bilaxy and BCEX. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $1.59 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NKN Token Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork.

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bitrue, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.