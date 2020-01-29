No BS Crypto One Day Volume Reaches $795,877.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $49,434.00 and $795,877.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

