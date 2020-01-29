Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,984 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 196,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 771,173 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

