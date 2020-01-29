NOIA Network Trading 110.8% Higher This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $47,722.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 110.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,753,291 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

