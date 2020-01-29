NoLimitCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $331.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $464,276.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000950 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,513,060 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

