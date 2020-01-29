Nomad Foods (NOMD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Nomad Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2020 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

1/4/2020 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

12/20/2019 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

12/14/2019 – Nomad Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

12/11/2019 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

