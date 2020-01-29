Norbord (OSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Norbord to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.38 million.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.72. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

