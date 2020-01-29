Norbord (OSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norbord to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norbord stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.95. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

OSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

