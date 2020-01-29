North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $315.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.