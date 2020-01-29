Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 11,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

