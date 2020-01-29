Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 91 price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 95.75.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

