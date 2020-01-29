NPCoin Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $9.45 million and $5,490.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055053 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

