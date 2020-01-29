Nuance Communications (NUAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

