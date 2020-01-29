Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.