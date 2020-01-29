Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NUE opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

