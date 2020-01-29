Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $57.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE:NUE opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Nucor has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

