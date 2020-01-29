NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.00 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. NULS has a total market cap of $20.00 million and $2.11 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, QBTC, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

