Numeraire (NMR) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $6.36 or 0.00067855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $501,261.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,443 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

