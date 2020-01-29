Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

NVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 218,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

